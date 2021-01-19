Payne (ankle) played 17 minutes off the bench in Monday's 108-104 loss to the Grizzlies, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds.

Payne was back in action after a two-game absence and slotted back in head coach Monty Williams' rotation as the backup to starting point guard Chris Paul. The 26-year-old has been highly productive on a per-minute basis this season, but he likely won't warrant much consideration in standard leagues unless Paul misses time at any point.