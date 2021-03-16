Payne has hit double figures in the scoring column in three of his last four games, averaging 13.0 points while chipping in 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes.

Payne's scoring production comes with the caveat that it has been fueled by an unsustainable 65.5 percent shooting from the field, not to mention some elevated playing time in two games that were blowouts. That said, the sixth-year guard has consistently shown the ability to generate strong per-minute numbers for much of the season, even when his shots are falling at a normal rate. He's unlikely to see his role grow while the Suns have all of their key starters available, but Payne would be worthy of a speculative pickup in the event Chris Paul misses time in the second half of the season.