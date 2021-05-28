Payne posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, four steals and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Lakers in Game 3.

Payne had a significant role again in Game 3 with Chris Paul (shoulder) sitting out for most of the fourth quarter. The guard shot the ball very efficiently and even helped out defensively by grabbing a couple of late-game steals. As long as Paul is still bothered by the stinger in his right shoulder, Payne will continue to take on an increased workload.