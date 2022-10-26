Payne racked up eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 134-105 victory over Golden State.

Payne dished out a season-high five assists Tuesday, helping the Suns to their third win of the season. Yet to exceed more than 19 minutes in any game this season, Payne remains on the outside looking in when it comes to 12-team viability. Should Chris Paul miss any time throughout the course of the season, Payne would very quickly become a hot streaming target.