Payne totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over Houston.

Payne overcame an ankle injury to take his place in the lineup, continuing what has been a successful season thus far. He is locked in as the backup point guard and although the playing time is a little underwhelming, his role is perhaps the most significant he has had in recent memory. While he is not really touching standard leagues at this point, his numbers warrant a look in deeper formats.