Payne (foot) hopes to return during the Suns' current six-game road trip, which started Sunday against Denver, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne already sat out the Christmas Day matchup in Denver and has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest in Memphis with a foot injury that's sidelined him since Dec. 13. Following Tuesday's contest, Phoenix plays four more road games in a one week-span, and Payne is hoping to return sometime during that stretch.