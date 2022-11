Payne (foot) is listed as probable for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Payne is currently dealing with left foot soreness and was a late addition to the Suns' injury report. If the 28-year-old is unable to play Friday, his next chance to see the court will be Saturday against the Trail Blazers. Expect Damion Lee and Landry Shamet to see extended minutes Friday if Payne isn't available.