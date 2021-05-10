Payne produced 24 points (9-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and a rebound across 20 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 loss to the Lakers.

Payne didn't do much until the third quarter, where he went on a torrid shooting streak while in relief of Chris Paul. He was so hot from the floor, they kept Payne in the game upon Paul's return and went with a two-guard set without Devin Booker for most of the final stanza. Payne's stat line was atypical, but the Suns decided to ride the hot hand in hopes of making a final charge in the loss.