Payne (leg) went to the locker room in the first half of Game 3 against the Clippers on Thursday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's unclear what exactly the injury is, but Payne appeared to hurt his leg after diving for a loose ball in the first half. He was limited to just four minutes of action in the first half, and it's unclear if he will be able to return to the game. Before leaving, Payne had posted two points on four field-goal attempts.