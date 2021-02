Payne (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old returned from a nine-game absence Saturday and had four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 15 minutes, and he's on track to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday. Payne isn't completely past the right foot sprain, but it appears he avoided aggravating the injury in his first game action since Jan. 23.