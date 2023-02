Payne (foot) is slated to return to the court for the Suns' Feb. 24 matchup with the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Although Payne has not officially been cleared, he indicated that he will play in the first game after the All-Star break. He has been sidelined since Jan. 6 with a sprained right foot and will likely be under significant restrictions upon his return. When available, Payne should take over backup point guard duties behind Chris Paul.