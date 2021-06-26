Payne (ankle) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Clippers, Kent Somers of The Arizona Somers reports.

Payne was unable to return to Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Clippers after suffering an ankle injury just four minutes into his first stint in the game. However, it looks like the Suns may have just been erring on the side of caution, as he was able to participate in Friday's light practice and subsequently draw a probable designation. Still, final confirmation on his status is not expected to come until closer to tip-off.