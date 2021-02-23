Payne recorded seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in 17 minutes Monday against Portland.

Payne wasn't on fire from the field off the bench, but he turned in a modest outing in the 132-100 victory. The former first-round pick lit up the scoreboard in his squad's last matchup Saturday against the Grizzlies (dropping 19 points on 7-for-10 from the field and 5-for-7 from deep to go with seven dimes), so while showings like Monday night are to be expected, he does possess an explosive scoring ability.