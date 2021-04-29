Payne finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in a 109-101 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Payne recorded his highest scoring game since early March, thanks to a good shooting performance from behind the three-point arc. One of the biggest bright spots in the guard's game has been his sharpshooting from deep, as he's making 43.2 percent of his three-pointers so far through April. The 26-year-old is starting to establish himself as the first guard off the bench for the Suns, only competing with forward Cameron Johnson for the main sixth man position.