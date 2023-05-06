Payne accumulated seven points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 121-114 win over Denver in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Payne moved into the starting lineup, replacing Chris Paul who was ruled out with a groin injury. While he was able to serve as a secondary ball-handler, his production was nothing to write home about. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant combined for 17 assists, and will likely both continue to benefit for as long as Paul remains sidelined.