Payne (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Payne was deemed probable ahead of Monday's matchup, and he'll officially be able to return to action after missing the last nine games. He came off the bench in his four appearances prior to his absence and averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 assists in 16.0 minutes per game during that time, but it's possible his playing time is monitored against New York.