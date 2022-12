Payne (foot) won't play in Thursday's matchup with the Clippers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Payne is out Thursday after missing practice Wednesday due to suffering a right foot sprain in Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Damien Lee and Landry Shamet should see extended minutes in his absence. Payne's next chance to suit up will be Saturday's game versus New Orleans.