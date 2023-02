The Suns announced Friday that Payne (foot) will be re-evaluated in a week, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

While Payne continues to progress in his recovery from a right foot sprain, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action. The 28-year-old has been re-evaluated several times over the past month, so it's possible the team will keep him sidelined longer than another week.