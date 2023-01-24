The Suns announced Tuesday that Payne (foot) will be re-evaluated in one week, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Payne was already ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, which will mark his 10th straight absence with a right foot sprain, but the backup point guard will now be shelved for at least a few more games beyond that. The Suns recently got Chris Paul back in the mix, but they'll still be without Payne, Devin Booker (groin) and Landry Shamet (foot) for the foreseeable future.