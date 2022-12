Payne won't return to Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to a right foot injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Payne exited Tuesday's game in the first half after recording nine points, one assist and one steal in eight minutes. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet will likely see extended minutes if the 28-year-old guard misses further time. Payne's status for Thursday's game against the Clippers is uncertain.