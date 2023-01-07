Payne (foot) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The foot sprain kept Payne out from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30. He returned Jan. 2 and played two games but sat out again Friday. It's been determined that the guard needs even more time off. It's a tough blow for the Suns with Devin Booker (groin) out for at least another few weeks and Cameron Johnson's (knee) timetable still unclear. Landry Shamet, Damion Lee and Duane Washington should continue seeing extra minutes.