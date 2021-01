Payne has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to right foot soreness, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Payne is only four games removed from the ankle injury that sidelined him for several games, so it's not a huge shock that he's dealing with some foot soreness. Look for Jevon Carter and Langston Galloway to handle the backup point guard duties for the Suns in Payne's absence.