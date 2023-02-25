Payne (foot) finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes in Friday's 124-115 win over the Thunder.

Playing for the first time since Jan. 4, Payne settled back into a spot on the second unit as the top backup to starting point guard Chris Paul, resulting in Saben Lee being bumped from the rotation. Though Payne produced well during his time on the court, he's unlikely to see his minutes pick up in any sort of major way unless Paul or Devin Booker are sidelined at any point.