Payne (foot) is probable to face the Knicks on Monday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne has been dealing with a foot injury that has kept him out since Dec. 15, and the serviceable point guard has missed nine games in a row. The probable tag represents a step in the right direction, and if Payne ends up being available, then he should operate as Chris Paul's backup off the bench. He averaged 11.7 points and 5.7 assists per game across seven December appearances.