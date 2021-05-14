Payne tallied 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Although Payne disappears in the offense regularly, the Suns have given him more court time, especially over the last five games. It has resulted in a couple of excellent stat lines for the sixth-year vet, with one total leading the team in a loss to the Lakers. It's unclear whether Payne's increased involvement will be a trend leading into the playoffs, but if the Suns get involved in a blowout during the postseason, the Murray State product will be on the floor during garbage time.