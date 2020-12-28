Payne tallied seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes Sunday in the Suns' 116-100 win over the Kings.

After sparkling in a bench role for the Suns during the NBA season restart in Orlando this summer, Payne has carried over that success early on in the 2020-21 campaign. While his minutes will remain suppressed so long as both Chris Paul and Devin Booker are healthy, Payne will be someone to keep on a watch list in the event playing time opens up at some point. He's been a stellar per-minute producer through three games, averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 treys in 18.3 minutes per contest.