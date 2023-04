Payne (back) is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne drew a questionable tag ahead of each of the first three games before ultimately being ruled out, so the designation doesn't offer much optimism. If the lefty point guard remains sidelined, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee would be candidates for minutes behind Chris Paul and Devin Booker.