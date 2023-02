Payne (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Payne has been sidelined since Jan. 6 due to his right foot sprain and is expected to return for Friday's matchup, but he'll carry a questionable designation. If he's able to suit up during the Suns' first game after the All-Star break, he'll likely face significant restrictions.