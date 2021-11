Payne (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After missing the past four games with a hamstring sprain, Payne has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's contest. If he is able to go Thursday, Elfrid Payton will likely see a downturn in playtime. If Payne remains out, he will have another chance to take the court Saturday against the Hawks.