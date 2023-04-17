Payne (back) is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Clippers on Tuesday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports

Payne missed the opening game of the series and is still uncertain for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup. If the 28-year-old guard is ultimately unable to suit up, Landry Shamet figures to continue to see increased usage behind Chris Paul. Shamet ended Sunday's Game 1 with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes off of the bench.