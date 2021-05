Payne (knee) is listed as questionable Tuesday against the Cavaliers.

The reserve guard missed Sunday's game with a bruised knee, but he'll have a decent chance to get back on the court Tuesday night after a day off. Prior to Sunday's absence, Payne had scored in double figures in three straight games, headlined by a 15-point, four-rebound, four-assist, three-three-pointer effort against the Clippers on Wednesday.