Payne is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Thunder due to a bruised left knee.
Payne has played well lately. Over the past three games, he's averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 20.0 minutes. If he sits out Sunday, more minutes would be available for Langston Galloway and Jevon Carter.
