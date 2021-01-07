Payne finished with five points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds in 16 minutes Wednesday in the Suns' 123-115 win over the Raptors.

Despite having not cleared 25 minutes in any of his eight appearances off the Phoenix bench this season, Payne has already put himself on the radar in 14-team leagues. The 26-year-old is now averaging 7.9 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 treys in 18.1 minutes per contest, but his playing time won't have room to go up so long as starting point guard Chris Paul remains healthy.