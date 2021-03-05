Payne collected 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block across 27 minutes Thursday in a 120-98 win over the Warriors.

The Suns did not need Chris Paul for much of Thursday's game, so they deployed Payne to play more minutes at point guard instead. He did just that by logging his second career double-double across nearly six professional NBA seasons. Payne could supply some serviceable value in blowout games, sporadic and insufficient to determine for a fringe contender like the Suns.