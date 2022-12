Payne (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republicreports.

Payne hasn't played since Dec. 13 due to a right foot strain. Damion Lee and Duane Washington will likely continue to receive extended minutes, with Landry Shamet (Achilles) also out. Payne's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards.