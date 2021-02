Payne (foot) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Duane Rankin of AZCentral reports.

A sprained right foot will cost Payne another game as the Suns play on the second half of a back-to-back set. Payne has not been fantasy-relevant this season, but prior to the injury he was holding down a consistent role of 15-to-18 minutes off the bench on most nights.