Payne (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Payne had logged double-digit scoring totals in each of the last three games, but he'll sit with a bruised left knee Sunday. Langston Galloway and Jevon Carter could see increased run in Payne's absence.
