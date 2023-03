Payne finished Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Timberwolves with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 13 minutes.

Payne scored in double figures off the bench for a third straight game and is shooting 53.6 percent from the field during that stretch. Despite the hot streak, Payne's March has been disappointing, as he's averaging just 8.4 points, 4.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds with 44/34/88 shooting splits over his last 14 appearances.