Payne had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Clippers.

Making a spot start with Chris Paul in COVID-19 protocols, Payne took advantage of the increased role, nearly notching a double-double and finishing as a plus-14 in his 29 minutes of action. When Paul is available, Payne typically plays 15-to-20 minutes off the bench, but the journeyman has been an important rotation piece for the Suns, who have now won eight consecutive games. In Round 1 against the Lakers, Payne scored in double figures in Games 2, 3, 4 and 5, but he was quieter during Phoenix's four-game sweep of the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals (6.8 PPG, 42.3% FG, 3-of-10 3Pt). If Paul remains out for Tuesday's Game 2, expect Payne to make another start at point guard.