Payne had 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in Monday's win over the Thunder.

This time last year, Payne's NBA career looked like it might be over, but he's turned himself into a valuable rotation piece for the Suns in the bubble. Payne has scored in double-figures in four of six games, and he's handed out at least three assists four times.