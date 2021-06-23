Payne mustered 29 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two steals, two blocks and a rebound across 37 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Clippers.

Payne has dished out nine dimes in both games during the current series, but his offensive output in this one came out of nowhere -- he finished as the team's top scorer despite sharing the court with names such as Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, two players that also delivered impressive performances in this game. Payne is expected to move back to the bench as soon as Chris Paul (COVID-19) is eligible to return, which might be as soon as Game 3, but there's no question he's performed better than anyone would've expected it.