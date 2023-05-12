Payne chipped in 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 42 minutes during Thursday's 125-100 loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Payne started each of the Suns' last four playoff games, but this was the first time he scored in double digits. He wasn't able to replace Chris Paul (groin) effectively, and as a result, the Suns ended up losing the series in six games. Payne ends the playoffs with averages of 8.1 points and 2.9 assists per game across seven postseason outings (four starts).