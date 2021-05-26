Payne scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 33 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Lakers.

Payne took advantage of the fact that Chris Paul only played 23 minutes to post a season-high mark in minutes, and he made the most of the opportunity -- he's now scored at least 19 points in three of his last five appearances, with two of those games coming off the bench. Payne will see an uptick in his fantasy value as long as Paul is not 100 percent healthy, but even when that's not the case, he can be a serviceable option off the bench for the Suns.