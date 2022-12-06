Payne amassed 14 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 130-111 loss to Dallas.

Payne registered his second double-double in three games, though he's struggled with his shot of late. He's knocked down six of his last 24 attempts from the field, and three of 13 from downtown. Payne's inconsistent scoring numbers are certainly a concern for fantasy managers, as he's scored in double figures in two of his last five matchups.