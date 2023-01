Payne (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne missed nine games in December with a foot injury and aggravated the issue in Wednesday's contest. He will join Devin Booker (groin) on the sidelines Friday which will allow Duane Washington and Landry Shamet to see larger roles. Payne's next chance to play will come Sunday against Cleveland.