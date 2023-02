Payne (foot) will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne has missed over a month due to his foot injury, and he'll be unavailable for the Suns' final two games before the All-Star break. It's not very surprising to see the team give him additional rest, and he'll likely be eased into action once he's cleared to return to game action.