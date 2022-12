Payne (foot) will miss Friday's game versus the Raptors.

Payne doesn't have a clear timetable for his return to action, but Friday will mark his ninth consecutive game off. With Devin Booker (groin) and Landry Shamet (Achilles) also out, the Suns will likely turn to Duane Washington, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, in addition to some extra minutes elsewhere, to fill the void. Chris Paul should handle as many minutes as possible at point guard with minimal depth behind him.