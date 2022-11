Payne finished Friday's 134-133 loss to the Jazz with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and three steals in 34 minutes.

Payne continues to fill in well for Chris Paul who is still out (heel). The career backup shot over 50 percent for the second straight game and added a season high three steals. In his last five games, he is averaging 20.0 points and 5.8 assists while also hitting 3.6 three-pointers in that stretch.