Payne will start in Game 1 against the Clippers on Sunday, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

Payne will make just his second start of the entire season with Chris Paul (COVID-19 protocols) on the sidelines to begin the Western Conference Finals. So far during the playoffs, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 10.2 points on 41.8 percent shooting, 2.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 triples per game. Payne should see an increased workload Sunday, with Jevon Carter being another candidates to see increased minutes.