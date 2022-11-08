Payne finished Monday's 100-88 loss to Philadelphia with 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes.

Payne had to embrace a bigger role once Chris Paul (heel) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game, but he adjusted well and ended up delivering his best game of the season. He's now scored in double digits in three of his last four games off the bench, and he should step into the starting unit while Paul remains out, with the first chance of that occurring Wednesday against the Timberwolves.